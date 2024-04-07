Why A Bitcoin Post-Halving Pump Might Be Coming

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Crypto Rover, a renowned crypto analyst, is optimistic about a post-halving pump for Bitcoin (BTC) as the event draws closer.

According to Crypto Rover, Bitcoin is currently in a consolidation phase following a significant breakout from a symmetrical triangle pattern, indicating a potential for significant price movements. He also highlights a“semi-future gap” of around $68,900, with historical patterns suggesting such gaps tend to be filled quickly, often within hours or days.

The analyst further identifies critical resistance levels at $67,700 and potential gaps at $9,000 and $63,000, hinting at the critical junctures that Bitcoin might soon face. He also touches on negative funding rates during a bull run, which historically signals lucrative buying opportunities.

Moreover, Crypto Rover delves into the historical significance of low trading fees in Bitcoin, suggesting that reduced fees often present prime buying moments. This insight is coupled with anticipation for the upcoming Bitcoin halving, which is expected in a few days and is predicted to catalyze a substantial price surge. Some analysts anticipate the event could push the crypto king to as high as $300,000. However, not all have been bullish on the crypto king, some warn of possible post-halving dips based on historical cycles.

He underscores the bullish sentiment by believing in a high probability of an upward breakout from the current symmetrical triangle. This optimism is rooted in historical patterns and forthcoming events that have previously positively influenced Bitcoin's price trajectory.

Bitcoin Price Prediction: What Is The Future Outlook For Bitcoin?

Looking at Bitcoin's short-term outlook, its chart shows a 'Rising Wedge,' a bearish pattern in technical analysis. This pattern occurs when the price consolidates between upward-sloping support and resistance lines, which converge as the pattern matures. The expectation with a rising wedge is a potential bearish breakout, where the price could drop below the wedge's support level. The target indicated on the chart suggests a significant drop from the current price levels, which aligns with this expectation.

2-hour BTC/USD Chart | Source: TradingView

Additionally, we observe the Average Directional Index (ADX) at 28.23, which suggests moderate trend strength. ADX values above 25 generally indicate a strong trend presence, but without further context from the directional movement indicators (DMI), it is unclear whether the trend is upward or downward. The Woodies CCI oscillates around the zero line, indicating that the price is around the average of the look-back period. This can often signal a period of consolidation without a clear direction.