Azerbaijani Army Officer, Injured In The Anti-Terror Measures Dies From Injuries

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The Azerbaijani Army officer, severely injured in theanti-terror measures has died from injuries in a medical facility, Azernews reports, citing Ministry of Defense ofthe Republic of Azerbaijan.

On September 19-20, 2023, Lieutenant Bagirov Ulvi Hanifa oglu,an officer of the Azerbaijan Army, who was seriously injured duringthe anti-terror measures in the Karabakh economic zone, has died onApril 7, 2024 in the medical institution where he was treated.

The leadership of the Ministry of Defense expresses deepcondolences to the family and relatives of the martyred officer andasks for patience.