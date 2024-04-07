Sharjah Chamber utilizes its website and mobile App to ensure uninterrupted services during Eid Al Fitr

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, April 6, 2024

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has announced that it will be offering uninterrupted services to its members, employees, and customers during the forthcoming Eid Al Fitr holiday, which commences from Monday, April 8, 2024, to Sunday, April 14, 2024. The SCCI will be utilizing its smart platform, accessed through its website [], to provide these services.

The Chamber offers a comprehensive range of electronic services tailored to the business community and private sector’s needs and requirements, enabling investors to complete all their transactions during the Eid holiday.

The SCCI provides a plethora of smart membership services, including the issuance of membership certificates, origin certificates, attestations, and a myriad of other services that are now fully electronic.

Demonstrating its commitment to elevating the business community, the Chamber has successfully developed an integrated digital system which facilitates seamless business transactions and processes remotely, in compliance with international standards and practices.





MENAFN07042024006976014991ID1108067846