Dubai's tourism sector booms with 18 percent surge in international visitors

(MENAFN) Dubai's tourism industry has witnessed a significant uptick in the influx of international tourists during the first two months of this year, according to the latest tourism performance report released by the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai. The city welcomed a total of 3.67 million international visitors during January and February combined, marking a notable increase of over 18 percent compared to the same period in the previous year, when it received 3.1 million tourists.



Breaking down the figures, Dubai attracted 1.77 million international visitors in January and saw a further increase to 1.9 million visitors in February. These numbers underscore the city's enduring appeal as a global tourism destination, drawing visitors from diverse regions around the world.



Western European countries emerged as the leading contributors to Dubai's tourism during the first two months of the year, accounting for approximately 21 percent of the total number of visitors, equivalent to around 773 thousand tourists. Following closely behind was South Asia, with 604 thousand visitors constituting 17 percent of the total, while the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries contributed 549 thousand visitors, representing 15 percent of the total tourist arrivals.



Among other key regions, Russia, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and Eastern Europe collectively accounted for 14 percent of Dubai's tourist arrivals, with 530,000 visitors. The Middle East and North Africa region followed with 448,000 tourists, making up 12 percent of the total, while North and Southeast Asia contributed 9 percent with approximately 340 thousand visitors.



The diverse array of visitors from various parts of the world highlights Dubai's status as a cosmopolitan hub with widespread global appeal. The city's strategic location, world-class infrastructure, and diverse attractions continue to attract tourists from far and wide, contributing to its robust tourism sector and bolstering its position as a premier destination on the global tourism map.

