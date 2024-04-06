Uzbekistan Reports Over 3 Million Cyberattacks For Q1 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The UzCert service has released data on the number of incidentsaimed at cyber security infringement in the first quarter of thisyear, Azernews reports, citing foreign mediaoutlets.

In the first quarter of 2024, during monitoring, 70vulnerabilities and weaknesses were identified and eliminated on 19web resources of government agencies and organizations.

During this period, over 3,290,860 cyberattacks were recorded inthe national segment of the Internet.

For the purpose of identifying and collecting information aboutexisting vulnerabilities and threats in cyberspace and takingmeasures to eliminate them, information about more than 369,660cyber threats detected in the information infrastructures ofgovernment bodies and other organizations was transmitted to therelevant organizations through the monitoring systems of theCenter.

Due to non-compliance with cybersecurity requirements, incidentswith attempts on cyber security have been identified on 45 siteslocated in the "UZ" domain zone over the last 3 months. Of these,12 belong to government bodies and 33 to the private sector.