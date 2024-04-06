Azerbaijani Parliament Discusses Draft Law On Municipalities At Plenary Session

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The next meeting of the Agrarian Policy Committee of the MilliMajlis was held on April 6, Azernews reports.

The chairman of the committee, Tahir Rzayev, said that 3 issueswere included in the agenda.

Pointing out that all 3 draft laws were submitted to the MilliMajlis as a legislative initiative by President Ilham Aliyev, thechairman of the committee said that "On tobacco and tobaccoproducts", "On food safety" and "On the Tax Code of the Republic ofAzerbaijan, in the Customs Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan", and"On Amendments to the Laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan" on"Licences and Permits" were presented to the committee fordiscussion in the first reading.

Giving detailed information about the proposed changes, TahirRzayev emphasised that the changes are part of purposeful reformsin relevant fields, as well as ensuring the protection of thepopulation's health, compliance with sanitary and hygiene norms,protection of the interests of business entities, regulation ofproduction and circulation, tax evasion cases and other - willcreate a foundation for the prevention of illegal production, theformation of a competitive investment environment in the existingfield, the increase of the export potential of manufacturedproducts, and the creation of prospects for the use of local rawmaterials.

It was noted that the amendment providing for the addition ofthe extract from the register of business entities engaged in theimport and production of tobacco products to the "List of businesspermits" will create conditions for the implementation of moreefficient and effective activities in this field.

Then, the deputy head of the State Tax Service under theMinistry of Economy, Samira Musayeva, gave detailed information onall 3 issues.

In order to increase the competitiveness of the local productionof tobacco products and alcoholic beverages, expand their export,and organize transparent economic activity related to the importand production of tobacco products and alcoholic beverages, thePresident of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On strengthening statecontrol in the field of import and production of tobacco productsand alcoholic beverages" brought to attention the issues arisingfrom the order dated February 7 2023.

It was noted that the proposed changes include theimplementation of the permit system for the production and importof tobacco products, the improvement of the permit system for theimport and production of alcoholic beverages, the determination ofrequirements for the use of local raw materials in the productionof tobacco products within the country, as well as the protectionof the interests of business entities, regulation of production andturnover, prevention of tax evasion, illegal production, as well assolving a number of other issues.

During the discussions, the deputy chairman of the committeeSabir Hajiyev, and members Novruzali Aslanov, Javanshir Pashazade,Aydin Huseynov, Igbal Mammadov, Emin Hajiyev, Mushfiq Jafarovexpressed their views on the issues on the agenda and emphasisedthe importance of the submitted draft laws.

Samira Musayeva, deputy head of the State Tax Service under theMinistry of Economy, Azer Suleymanov, head of the GeneralDepartment of Excise and Marked Goods Circulation Control of theState Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy, and ElshadJabrayilov, head of the Legal, Personnel and Enforcement Departmentof the Food Safety Agency, clarified a number of comments andsuggestions made by the deputies. they brought

The draft laws brought up for discussion were recommended to theplenary session of the Milli Majlis for consideration in the firstreading.