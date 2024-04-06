After Pondicherry University, Now IIT-Bombay Under Fire For Play 'Insulting' Ramayana; Sparks Outrage (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The recent controversy surrounding the portrayal of Hindu deities and epics in university cultural events has sparked outrage and debate across India. Following the uproar over a play staged at Pondicherry University, where characters from the Ramayana were depicted in a manner deemed offensive by many, a similar incident has now come to light at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay.

In the midst of the IIT Bombay cultural festival, a play titled "Raahovan" was performed as part of the Performing Arts Festival (PAF) on March 31. The play, loosely based on the Ramayana, has drawn significant criticism for its portrayal of Lord Ram and the epic saga. Videos from the event have gone viral on social media platforms, reigniting the debate over artistic freedom versus religious sentiments.

The controversy stems from the perceived mockery and disrespect shown towards revered Hindu gods and goddesses, particularly Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, and other characters from the Ramayana. In the play, the names of the characters were altered slightly, and the storyline purportedly aimed to present a "woke" and "feminist" interpretation of the ancient epic. However, many viewers found the portrayal objectionable and insensitive.

The backlash against such depictions has been swift and widespread. Various individuals and organizations, including politicians and student groups, have condemned the play and called for action against the organizers and university management. Social media has been flooded with criticism and demands for accountability, with hashtags condemning the portrayal of Hindu deities gaining traction.

"Mocking Hindu Gods-Goddesses has become a new trend. After Puducherry University, now in IIT Bombay culture festival, students are seen mocking Prabhu Shri Ram & showing Ramayana in an inappropriate way," wrote a user on X. "I request

@Dev_Fadnavis

to look into this & take strict action against organizers as well as University management."

Another outraged user said, "After Puducherry University now it's IIT Bombay

that mocked our Prabhu Ram and Mata Sita. Is mocking Hindu gods and goddesses is the new normal?? You can't say JAI SHREE RAM in universities but can make fun of them!!"

A third irked user stated, "It has become common to mock Hindu Gods and Goddesses. They are promoting wokeism. Ram ji and Sita ji characters referring each other with 'tu' n 'tune', insulting each other. IIT Bombay, is this what you are promoting? All involved should be rusticated and FIR must be lodged."

Outrage over IIT-Bombay's 'Raavohan' play comes days after

Pondicherry University garnered attention following a controversial performance during its annual cultural festival, 'Ezhini 2k24', held on March 29.

The play titled 'Somayanam' presented objectionable and disrespectful interpretations of characters from the revered Hindu epic, the Ramayana. For instance, scenes depicted Sita Mata offering beef to Ravana and making flippant remarks about marriage, along with mocking Lord Hanuman's tail as an antenna, sparking widespread protest by

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a student organization affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Local media reports indicated that the Puducherry Police have registered a case based on a complaint filed by the ABVP. Furthermore, the university has reportedly taken action by requesting the concerned Head of Department to step down temporarily. An internal committee has also been convened to investigate the incident.