Azerbaijan May Revoke Approval Of Food Facility, Says Deputy Chairperson

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The application of the law amending the "Law of the Republic ofAzerbaijan on Food Safety" to existing food entities has beenclarified.

According to Azernews, this was stated by the Deputy Chairpersonof the State Tax Service, Samira Musayeva, during the discussion ofthe proposed amendments to the "Law on Food Safety" at today'smeeting of the Agricultural Policy Committee of the NationalAssembly.

"Food entities engaged in the production of alcoholic beveragesuntil the enactment of this Law must comply with the conditionsstipulated in Article 24.1-1.3 of the Law of the Republic ofAzerbaijan on Food Safety within 6 (six) months from the date thisLaw enters into force. If these requirements are not met duringthis period, the approval of the food facility will be revoked,"she said.