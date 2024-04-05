FAI Terminates Membership Of JKAFA

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- The Fencing Association of India (FAI) has de-affiliated and terminated the membership of the Jammu and Kashmir Amateur Fencing Association (JKAFA), in view of the ongoing“dispute” between the bodies.
A circular issued by the Fencing Association of India reads that the national body has de-affiliated and terminated the membership of J&K Amateur Fencing Association. A letter issued on April 3, 2024 by the General Secretary, Fencing Association of India, Rajeev Mehta said,“this is to inform you that the Fencing Association of India in its Annual General Meeting held on 30.12.2023 at Raipur, Chhattisgarh has unanimously passed a motion to de-affiliate and terminate the membership of J&K Amateur Fencing Association and accordingly the J&K Fencing Association is de-affiliated and ceases to be a member of the FAI w.e.f. 31.12.2023.” ADVERTISEMENT
