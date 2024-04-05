(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) WARRENVILLE, Ill., April 5, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Raymond James Financial Services is proud to announce that Fernando S. Ereneta of Legacy Wealth Advisors has once again been named to the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisor list! The recently released list recognizes advisors and practices on a state-by-state basis from national, regional and independent firms.







Image caption: Fernando S. Ereneta of Legacy Wealth Advisors has once again been named to the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisor list.

“For the seventh year in a row, I've been named as one of Forbes' Best in State advisors for Illinois. I thank God for the clients we serve, and their continued faith in the team to guide their families, as well as the trust they show through continued referrals,” said Fernando S. Ereneta, CFP®.

The Legacy Wealth Advisors team has also recently been named to the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams Lists, and includes Financial Advisors, Fernando S. Ereneta, CFP® , Justin Ancona, CFP® & Jennifer Secola, CFP®.

Legacy Wealth Advisors, 4200 Cantera Drive | Suite 221 | Warrenville, IL 60555

MEDIA CONTACT:

Fernando Ereneta, CFP®

Private Wealth Advisor, RJFS

CEO, Legacy Wealth Advisors

Legacy Wealth Advisors

P: 630-791-9226

F: 630-791-9233

Securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SPIC.

Investment advisory services offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc.

Legacy Wealth Advisors is not a registered broker/dealer and is independent of Raymond James Financial Services.

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Inc. owns the certification marks CFP®, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM, CFP® (with plaque design) and CFP® (with flame design) in the U.S., which it awards to individuals who successfully complete CFP Board's initial and ongoing certification requirements.

The Forbes Top Wealth Advisors Best-In-State 2024 ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. This ranking is based upon the period from 6/30/2022 to 6/30/2023 and was released on 4/3/2024. Those advisors that are considered have a minimum of seven years of experience, and the algorithm weights factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their practices and approach to working with clients. Portfolio performance is not a criteria due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Out of approximately 42,108 nominations, roughly 8,500 advisors received the award. This ranking is not indicative of an advisor's future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients' experience. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Raymond James is not affiliated with Forbes or Shook Research, LLC.

The 2024 Forbes ranking of America's Top Wealth Management Teams Best-In-State, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. This ranking is based upon the period from 3/31/2022 to 3/31/2023 and was released on 01/09/2024. Advisor teams that are considered must have one advisor with a minimum of seven years of experience, have been in existence as a team for at least one year, have at least 5 team members, and have been nominated by their firm. The algorithm weights factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their practices and approach to working with clients. Portfolio performance is not a criteria due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Out of approximately 10,100 team nominations, 4,100 advisor teams received the award based on thresholds. This ranking is not indicative of an advisor's future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients' experience. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Raymond James is not affiliated with Forbes or Shook Research, LLC. Please see for more info.

News Source: Raymond James Financial Services - Legacy Wealth Advisors