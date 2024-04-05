Kerala: K-FON Crisis Continues Even After 10 Months Of Inauguration

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: Even after 10 months after the inauguration, K-FON has not been able to provide service to even one-third of the free connection. Out of 1000 targeted connections per day, only 4102 connections have been provided in 10 months.



Despite K-FON claiming to have provided a free connection to 2,105 households on the opening date, only 3199 have been provided thus far. Out of 30,438 government offices, only 21,072 offices are connected to K-FON.

The project cost, maintenance expenses, and repayment of the KIIFB loan from this year will require a substantial amount. While, the goal was to start providing a thousand commercial connections per day, however only 4102 connections have been made in the past 10 months. Furthermore, out of 3000 large organisations with high internet usage, only 36 are currently on K-Phone's list.

Initially, K-FON stated that it could lease at least 78,000 km of the 30,000 km optical fiber network in the state, with a payment of at least Rs 20,000 per km. However, only 3100 km of cable has been leased so far at an average rate of Rs 10,000.