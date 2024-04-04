King Receives Call From Saudi Crown Prince

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 4 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah II on Thursday received a call from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, who is also the prime minister of Saudi Arabia.The phone call covered the deep-rooted ties between the two countries and peoples, as well as the dangerous developments in the region, especially the catastrophic situation in Gaza.His Majesty expressed pride in Jordanian-Saudi relations, stressing keenness to enhance them in all fields.The King reiterated the need to create a political horizon for the Palestinian issue on the basis of the two-state solution, guaranteeing the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 4 June 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital.