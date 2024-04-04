Kerala: High Tidal Waves Expected Today; Warning Issued

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued an alert of the possibility of high tides and rough seas in the state today. The warning also extended to the coasts of Lakshadweep, Karnataka, and South Tamil Nadu.

The rough sea conditions and strong winds experienced in recent days are attributed to the black sea phenomenon. The black sea phenomenon could result in waves measuring 0.5 to 1.2 meters high and storm surges along the Kerala coast till 11:30 today. Similarly, the Tamil Nadu coast may experience high waves and rough seas of the same magnitude.

The fishermen and coastal residents are advised to remain vigilant against potential sea attacks, It is recommended to adhere to instructions from authorities and avoid venturing into dangerous areas. The fishing vessels should be securely moored in harbors and ensuring the safety of fishing equipment is crucial.



Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has forecasted the possibility of summer rains in the state today. The IMD stated that light rain is expected in seven districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, and Ernakulam.