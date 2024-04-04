KLÉPIERRE: INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES OF KLÉPIERRE SA AS OF MARCH 31, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REGULATED RELEASE INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES OF KLÉPIERRE SA AS OF MARCH 31, 2024(1) Paris – April 4, 2024 NUMBER OF SHARES AS OF MARCH 31, 2024

Date 03/31/2024 Company name Klépierre Trading place Euronext Paris (Compartment A) Mnemonic LI Symbols EPA:LI / LI:FP / LOIM ISIN FR0000121964 Total number of shares 286,861,172 Total number of voting rights Number of theoretical voting rights(2) 286,861,172 Number of exercisable voting rights(3) 285,568,235





AGENDA May 3, 2024 Annual General Meeting 2024 May 3, 2024 First-quarter 2024 trading update (before market opening) July 9, 2024 Ex-dividend date for the final dividend payment July 10, 2024 Record date for the final dividend payment July 11, 2024 Final dividend payment INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS Paul Logerot, Group Head of Investor Relations and Financial Communication

+33 (0)7 50 66 05 63 - ...

Hugo Martins, Investor Relations Manager

+33 (0)7 72 11 63 24 - ...

Tanguy Phelippeau, Investor Relations Manager

+33 (0)7 72 09 29 57 - ...

(1) Provided pursuant to article l. 233-8-II of the French commercial code and article 223-16 of the general regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers.

(2) Theoretical voting rights correspond to the total number of voting rights attached to all shares, including those deprived of voting rights (article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers). As of March 31, 2024, Klépierre SA owns 1,292,937 of its own shares.

(3) Exercisable voting rights correspond to the number of voting rights net of shares deprived of voting rights.

