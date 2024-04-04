XARELTO Market Size, Forecast, And Market Insight To 2032, With Focus On The United States And Japan

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "XARELTO Market Size, Forecast, and Market Insight - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The report provides comprehensive insights about XARELTO for Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) in the United States and Japan. A detailed picture of the XARELTO for PAD in the United States and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Furthermore, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the XARELTO market forecast analysis for PAD in the US and Japan, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in PAD.

Drug Summary

XARELTO is an oral anticoagulant for the treatment and prevention of blood clots. In combination with aspirin, it is indicated to reduce the risk of major thrombotic vascular events (myocardial infarction, ischemic stroke, acute limb ischemia, and major amputation of a vascular etiology) in adult patients with PAD, including patients who have recently undergone a lower extremity revascularization procedure due to symptomatic PAD. XARELTO can cause bleeding, which can be serious and may lead to death, as it is a blood thinner medicine (anticoagulant) that lowers blood clotting. Thus the drug has a boxed warning from FDA.

XARELTO is the first and only therapy indicated for both coronary artery disease (CAD) and PAD, including PAD patients post-LER. In addition, it is also the only anticoagulant in 20 years to show significant benefit in patients with PAD who remain at high risk for major thrombotic events, including acute limb ischemia and amputation.

Mechanism of action

XARELTO is a selective inhibitor of FXa, and it does not require a cofactor (such as anti-thrombin III) for activity. Rivaroxaban inhibits free FXa and prothrombinase activity; rivaroxaban does not directly affect platelet aggregation but indirectly inhibits platelet aggregation induced by thrombin. By inhibiting FXa, rivaroxaban decreases thrombin generation.

The report provides insights into:



A comprehensive product overview including the XARELTO description, mechanism of action, dosage and administration, research and development activities in Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD).

Elaborated details on XARELTO regulatory milestones and other development activities have been provided in this report.

The report also highlights the XARELTO research and development activities in PAD across the United States and Japan.

The report also covers the patents information with expiry timeline around XARELTO.

The report contains forecasted sales of XARELTO for PAD till 2032.

Comprehensive coverage of the late-stage emerging therapies for PAD. The report also features the SWOT analysis with analyst views for XARELTO in PAD.

Report Highlights



In the coming years, the market scenario for Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence XARELTO dominance.

Other emerging products for PAD are expected to give tough market competition to XARELTO and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of XARELTO in PAD. This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of XARELTO from 2024 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the XARELTO in PAD.

Key Questions Answered



What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of XARELTO?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to XARELTO in Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the XARELTO development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to XARELTO for PAD?

What is the forecasted market scenario of XARELTO for PAD?

What are the forecasted sales of XARELTO in the US and Japan?

What are the other emerging products available and how are these giving competition to XARELTO for PAD? Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of PAD?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Introduction

2. XARELTO Overview in PAD

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Regulatory Milestones

2.4. Other Developmental Activities

2.5. Product Profile

3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)

4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)

5. XARELTO Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of XARELTO in PAD

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

6. SWOT Analysis

7. Analysts' Views

List of Tables

Table 1: XARELTO, Clinical Trial Description, 2023

Table 2: XARELTO, General Description

Table 3: Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)

Table 4: Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)

Table 5: XARELTO Market Size in the US and Japan, in USD million (2019-2032)

Table 6: XARELTO Market Size in the US, in USD million (2019-2032)

Table 7: XARELTO Market Size in Japan, in USD million (2019-2032)

List of Figures

Figure 1: XARELTO Market Size in the US and Japan, USD million (2019-2032)

Figure 2: XARELTO Market Size in the United States, USD million (2019-2032)

Figure 3: XARELTO Market Size in Japan, USD million (2019-2032)

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900