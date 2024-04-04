Holding(S) In Company

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details

ISIN

IE00BDC5DG00

Issuer Name

Kenmare Resources Public Limited Company

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

IG Markets Limited

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

27-Mar-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

03-Apr-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.000000 3.185911 3.185911 2842730 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) Sub Total 8.A

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to .(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Equity Swaps Cash 2842730 3.185911 Sub Total 8.B2 2842730 3.185911%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold IG Group Holdings IG Markets Limited 3.185911 3.185911%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

IG Markets Limited ('IGM') is a subsidiary of IG Group, the ultimate controlling person of which is IG Group Holdings plc. ('IGGH') IGM is 100% owned by IGGH through its subsidiaries, IG Group Ltd ('IGGL'), and Market Data Limited ('MDL').

12. Date of Completion

04-Apr-2024

13. Place Of Completion

London