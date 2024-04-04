Over 86% Of Ontario’S Online Gamblers Play On Regulated Sites: Study

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two years into Ontario's open, regulated internet gaming (igaming) market, a new study commissioned by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) and iGaming Ontario has found that the vast majority of people participating in igaming in the province are doing so on regulated sites. This represents a significant change from the estimated 70 per cent of online gambling that occurred on unregulated sites before the Government of Ontario established a safer, competitive, and regulated open market for Ontarians in April 2022.



According to an Ipsos study conducted in February 2024, 86.4% of Ontarians who gambled online over the preceding three months gambled on regulated sites. This represents an increase from the 85.3% of igaming participants who reported playing on regulated sites on a similar study conducted in 2023.

In 2022, the Government of Ontario worked with the AGCO and iGaming Ontario to launch an open igaming market that allows eligible private gaming operators, registered with the AGCO and under contract with iGO, to participate in Ontario's legal gaming market. There are currently 47 registered operators offering 77 regulated sites to Ontarians.

However, despite this significant choice, the study found that a notable portion of Ontario's igaming participants continue to wager on unregulated sites. The study found that 20.1% of those who had gambled online over the prior three months wagered on a combination of regulated and unregulated sites, while 13.6% did all their betting on unregulated sites. Participants named over 350 unregulated websites they have used, which highlights how many illicit betting options can be accessed by Ontarians and the importance of continued efforts to shift players to Ontario's safer and legal gaming options.

QUOTES

“Since its launch in April 2022, Ontario's igaming model has been recognized internationally for championing work to displace the unregulated online gaming market,” said Attorney General Doug Downey.“This made-in-Ontario, regulated market will continue to inspire global innovation, while ensuring a safer landscape for players and businesses alike.”

Doug Downey, Attorney General of Ontario

“In Ontario, regulated sites are held to high standards of game integrity, data security and player protections, including having significant responsible gaming safeguards. While it's encouraging to see most participants are choosing regulated gaming options, those who are not are unfortunately risking far more than their wagers.”

Dr. Karin Schnarr, Chief Executive Officer and Registrar, AGCO

“iGaming Ontario joins our operators, government, and AGCO in celebrating our success in attracting Ontarians to the safer, regulated igaming market. We will continue to work in lockstep with the AGCO to enable Ontarians to play with confidence.”

Martha Otton, Executive Director, iGaming Ontario

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

MEDIA CONTACT

