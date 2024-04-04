Maybacks Global Signs Agreements With World's Largest Digital Ad Agencies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOMERVILLE, N.J., April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Maybacks Global Entertainment a wholly owned subsidiary of Authentic Holdings, Inc., (OTC PINK: AHRO ) has signed ad representation agreements with some of the of the world's largest digital ad agencies. Agencies like ORKA Ads, , Smarty Ads , Boldwin Media Pilot X and Ads Intelligence will all be marketing our VAST TAGS ads program.



A VAST TAG is a form of adverstising which is a script that allows video players and ad servers to communicate with each other. VAST stands for Video Ad Serving Template. An insert ad is a separate advertisement that is placed in a publication, such as a magazine or newspaper.

Maybacks Global derives its revenue from two different types of ad revenue. The first source comes from what are known as insert ads. Insert ads run on scheduled programming platforms. We have 56 channels with proprietary content. To date we have only marketed one of our 56 channels to advertisers. That channel known as "COMFY TV" has an agreement with Worldlink Media to market "insert ads" for that one channel. We are now going to begin metric testing of the other 55 other channels so we can start monetizing them. Once we complete the testing we will more than likely look for a "bulk buyer" to buy-out our entire ad inventory of over 7,000,000 ad spots.

Our second source of ad revenue and most important source will come from VAST TAGs. Vast Tags are scripts that allow video players and ad servers to communicate with each other. VAST stands for Video Ad Serving Template and unlike insert ads that run scheduled will run randomly across all 56 channels on our streaming platform.

Data projections for video ads or Vast Tags show that industry spending is poised to reach $229.80 billion in 2027 and Maybacks and our iDreamCTV is on its way in grabbing a portion of the hypergrowth trend for video ads. Our point of distinction is the fact that we own all of our content unlike many networks that license their content which is an asset that took many years for the team at Maybacks to build.

Id advertisers are looking for a broader reach and mass-market appeal, typical TV commercials or insert ads are a solid bet. For a more targeted approach or to reach younger audiences, online video advertisements are the way to go. Advertisers sometimes create a strategy combining both mediums to create a well-rounded marketing strategy and Maybacks can serve both their needs

Chris Giordano President and Chairman of Authentic Holdings stated, "The data projections for video ads or Vast Tags show that industry spending is poised to reach $229.80 billion in 2027 and Maybacks and its iDreamCTV network is on its way in grabbing a portion of this hypergrowth trend for its video ads.

There are many other agencies that have contacted us interested in getting involved in our Vast Tag program. And very soon we will be launching a very large global initiative for our Vast Tags with two major consumer electronics companies.

We are extremely enthusiastic that once we launch those partnerships in the coming weeks, we will see a deluge of interest from many internationally based digital ad agencies and advertisers very interested our Vast Tag program domestically and across the globe. Adding a global Vast Tag program with two major consumer electronics companies as our marketing partners should generate significant revenue for us when these programs are launched in the coming weeks.

Approximately 9 months ago we had our network tested for Vast Tags in an agreement we had with LocalBTV that licensed our content which helped them build their once very succesful network. In just one day iDreamCTV generated over 1.8 MM impressions, sometimes known as "requests" in the digital ad business. This was the equivalent of over 650,000,000 requests per annum. Which is a very significant number for a small independent network. All of this occured before adding our recently announced 23 affiliate station partnerships, as well as the two global partnerships with two major consumer electronics companies we will be partnering with shortly.

The entire team here is working diligently to make 2024 a watershed year for Authentic Holdings, Inc. And with the efforts being put forth, the future looks very promising for not only Maybacks, but for our other subsidiaries as well.

We look forward to sharing their progress moving forward with you our shareholders."

