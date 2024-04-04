Warren County, Virginia Hosts Online And In-Person Tax Sale With Govdeals

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The sale features 63 lots starting at $75,000

FRONT ROYAL, Va., April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warren County, Virginia is currently hosting an online and in-person tax sale with GovDeals , the leading online marketplace for government agencies to sell real estate and other surplus assets. The sale consists of a single auction for 63 underdeveloped lots in Front Royal and will run from March 25 to April 25.



The property is wooded and secluded, located near the Shenandoah National Park, Skyline Drive and the scenic Appalachian Trail. It is only 70 miles from DC with easy access on I-81 and I-66 but outside of the DC beltway traffic. The starting bid for this auction is $75,000, with the winning bid subject to Court approval.

“The advantages of transitioning a sale of this type to a hybrid virtual and in-person format are numerous, but the most important thing is that it increases accessibility for more potential buyers,” said attorney and Special Commissioner J. Daniel Pond III, who is representing Warren County in the sale.“Anyone interested can login to GovDeals from their phone or computer and bid, creating an open opportunity for people looking to invest in our community.”

Online bidding is open now . To bid on this property, interested parties must first create a free bidder account on GovDeals and obtain approval to participate by subscribing to the Warren County Tax Sale tier. They will also be required to fund a $10,000 deposit no later than April 23 at 3:00 p.m.

In-person bidding will take place on April 25 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Warren County Government Center, 220 North Commer Avenue, Suite 601. Any participant planning to bid in-person must be registered and confirmed as a bidder by April 23 at 3:00 p.m. In-person bidders will also be required to fund a $10,000 deposit the day of the auction between 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

New bidder registrations can be completed at GovDeals/Register .

