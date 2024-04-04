Family With Children Who Managed To Leave Occupied Territory Being Taken Care Of In Khmelnytskyi Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A family with two children, who recently managed to leave the temporarily occupied territories, is being taken care of in the Khmelnytskyi region.

This was reported to a Ukrinform correspondent by the regional office of the Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights in the Khmelnytskyi region.

Yesterday, Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said that seven more children were able to leave the TOT of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

Today, one of these families visited the regional office of the Ukrainian Ombudsman in the Khmelnytskyi region. The family received the necessary humanitarian aid and the children received gifts. The issue of enrolling the children in an educational institution near their home was also resolved. The family's urgent needs were also identified.

"We have contacted organizations that will meet the needs of children in clothing and development (children's development activities, children's camp on vacation), and provide the necessary psychological and legal assistance," said Oksana Kizaieva, a representative of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights in the Khmelnytskyi region.

As reported, on March 22, nine more children were returned to Ukraine with the assistance of the State of Qatar.