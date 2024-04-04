Taiwan's meteorological agency reports 96 aftershocks following 7.3-magnitude earthquake

(MENAFN) Following the 7.3-magnitude earthquake that struck Taiwan, Taiwan's meteorological agency reported a total of 96 aftershocks occurring on Wednesday night and Thursday early morning. These aftershocks were recorded in the coastal area of Hualien County and nearby waters, with the epicenters clustered in this region. The agency noted that the maximum intensity of these aftershocks reached 4 magnitudes.



The initial earthquake, with a magnitude of 7.3, occurred in the sea area near Hualien, Taiwan, at 7:58 a.m. on Wednesday, resulting in nine fatalities and over 1,000 injuries. Additionally, 101 individuals were reported trapped, while 34 remained missing as of 12 a.m. on Thursday, according to local authorities.



During Wednesday night, correspondents from a Chinese news agency were present in Hualien, staying approximately 700 meters away from a collapsed building. Throughout the night, noticeable tremors were felt, particularly around 2:30 and 3 a.m. on Thursday, prompting authorities to issue mobile phone earthquake warnings to citizens.



Reports from the news agency's correspondents in Hualien City indicated sightings of damaged houses with cracked walls, deformed pillars, and some instances of wall collapses. However, during their journey from Taitung north to Hualien on Wednesday evening, no significant damage to houses along the route was observed.



The sequence of aftershocks following the main earthquake underscores the ongoing seismic activity in the region, necessitating continued vigilance and response efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of affected communities.

