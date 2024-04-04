Foreign investors expand presence in western China

(MENAFN) From Monday to Wednesday, a China International Import Expo (CIIE) serial event unfolded in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, showcasing foreign investors' unwavering confidence in the Chinese market. Themed "To Boost Dual Circulation by Introducing More Foreign Investment," the event drew participation from over 100 exhibitors spanning both previous and forthcoming editions of the CIIE. Notable companies like Metro, Samsung Electronics, and Medtronic were among the exhibitors, alongside representatives from multinational corporations and investment promotion agencies.



Within this dynamic gathering, Qualcomm, a key player in technology and telecommunications, articulated its strategic vision for collaboration with Chongqing. Qian Kun, senior vice president of Qualcomm, emphasized the vast opportunities inherent in 5G technology and terminal-side artificial intelligence. Qualcomm aims to fortify its partnership with Chongqing, particularly in the realms of intelligent terminals and networked vehicles. This forward-looking commitment from Qualcomm mirrors the broader trend of foreign enterprises actively engaging with the burgeoning market in western China.



The optimism expressed by Qualcomm reflects a broader narrative of foreign companies steadily expanding their presence in western China's market in recent years. As of 2024, the Chinese government has actively fostered collaboration between central and local authorities to stabilize foreign investment and cultivate a conducive business environment. This concerted effort underscores China's commitment to fostering economic growth and innovation across all regions of the country, driving forward its dual-circulation development strategy and promoting sustainable development on a global scale.

