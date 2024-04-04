               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
KUNA Main News For Thursday, April 4


4/4/2024 5:08:42 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Local:

KUWAIT -- Kuwaiti eligible voters expected to cast their ballot in the 2024 National Assembly elections Thursday. Some 200 hopefuls are running in the race.

