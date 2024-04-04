Turkey Visa For Fiji, Bahamas, Armenian Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Turkey Visa For Fiji Citizens

Fijian individuals planning to travel to Turkey for tourism, business, transit, or medical purposes need to get a Turkey e-Visa. Since 1975, Fiji and Turkey have continued to have amicable and cordial diplomatic ties. Recently, the two nations signed an aviation deal to enhance their connections. Fijians have the option to apply for an e-Visa, designed to simplify the visa application procedure for travelers. The Turkish eVisa program was introduced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey in 2013. The Turkish government has simplified the process of obtaining short-term visas for Fijians and residents of over 100 other nations by introducing the e-Visa system. Fijian passport holders can enter Turkey once and stay for up to 30 days within a 180-day period starting from their arrival date. Fiji is only permitted to apply for one form of visa to Turkey: a tourist visa. This e-Visa is only valid for short-term tourism or business travel. Other types of visas, such as Work, or student visas must be applied for through one of the Turkish embassies or consulates in Fiji. Fijians can apply for a Turkey tourist visa from Fiji or anywhere in the world as long as you are connected to the internet. Electronic visa application will save a lot of time for foreigners who need travel authorization.







DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR CITIZENS OF FIJI



A valid travel document or passport is valid for six months.

A valid email address, to receive the Turkey eVisa in their Inbox. A credit card or a debit card to pay for the visa fee.

Turkey Visa Online

Turkey is a well-liked tourist spot worldwide. The explanation is obvious. Turkey offers tourists a variety of attractions such as delicious food, rich history, famous landmarks, stunning landscapes, beautiful beaches, and well-known Turkish hospitality, making it a top destination globally, not just in Europe. Turkey is set to receive international tourists in 2023. In 2013, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs changed from using visa stamps and stickers to implementing an electronic visa application system. Individuals who qualify can now submit their application for a three-month visa to Turkey through the online portal. A Turkey e-Visa, which is a document issued by the government, is necessary for entering Turkey. In order to gain entry into Turkey, eligible persons must fill out the Turkey e-Visa Application Form on the internet. An“Electronic Visa for Turkey” (e-Visa) is a travel document comparable to a visa that is given by the Turkish government for entry and travel inside Turkey. Depending on the passport holder's nationality, the 2013 online visa for Turkey is a single or multiple entry visa with a stay of 30 or 90 days. All entries must be made within the validity period of 180 days. Citizens visiting Turkey for leisure or business can apply for an e-Visa. Single and multiple entry visas to Turkey are offered depending on the visitor's nationality. Travelers who wish to travel to Turkey for other reasons such as work, or study need to apply through a Turkish embassy or consulate. Travelers can fill out an electronic application form and will receive the approved visa by email within approximately 24 hours. The visa system is 100% online.

To successfully get the Turkey online visa, the applicant must provide their personal information such:



Full name, as it appears on their passport.

Date and place of birth. Passport details include issuing and expiration date.

TURKEY VISA APPLICATION PROCESS

Foreign tourists from countries that do not have visa exemptions must secure a visa in order to enter Turkey. Yet, eligible travelers now have the option to submit their application for a Turkey e-Visa through the internet, permitting them a stay of up to three months in the country. The Turkey e-Visa permits nationals from specific countries to enter Turkey and is issued by the government. It is possible to acquire by filling out an online application or going to a border checkpoint. The e-Visa will be used in place of the old“sticker visa” and“stamp-type” visas. It is utilized in various ways, such as for transportation, tourism, and commerce. The duration of the e-Visa validity depends on the traveler's nationality, with choices available for a 30, 60, or 90-day single or multiple entry visa. All entries must be submitted within 180 days. To complete their Turkey e-Visa application, all eligible travelers must have an internet connection. In Turkey, there are four types of visas: tourist visas, business visas, student visas, and work visas. Determine the type of visa required for your trip. However, to apply for the Turkey e-Visa, the traveler can simply fill in the online form which takes only a few minutes. Please note that it may take 24 hours for the system to process your Turkish e-Visa applications.

Turkey Visa Application Process



Check what type of Turkish visa you need to apply for.

Find out when is the right time to apply.

Check where to submit your Turkey visa application.

Collect the required documents. Submit the application Wait for processing.

Requirements for Turkey Visa



Have a passport valid for at least 60 days beyond the duration of the stay in Turkey.

A valid email address to receive the approved Turkey eVisa in their Inbox. You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the Turkey e-Visa fees.

