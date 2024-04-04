Indian Medical Attendant Visa – Information And Requirements

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Indian Medical Attendant Visa

The healthcare sector in India is growing. India is considered a leading country for healthcare services related to chronic diseases like cancer, despite being more cost-effective than developed nations. Close family members of patients undergoing medical treatment in India are eligible to apply for the Indian Physician Assistant Visa, which is also referred to as the Indian Electronic Attendant Visa. Physician Assistant Visas in India are only available to family members of patients seeking treatment. A valid passport and a visa are necessary for traveling to India. A Medical Assistant visa may be available for up to two individuals who accompany an e-Medical Visa holder to India for treatment. The visa is only valid for 60 days and cannot be renewed. A Physician Assistant Visa may be granted to up to two family members of an e-Medical Visa holder. Medical assistant visas have the same validity duration as the e-Medical visa. The e-Medical Assistant Visa, once accepted, is valid for 60 days from the date of arrival into India. Holders may stay in the country for this period or may leave and return up to 2 further times during these 60 days. Foreign visitors can obtain an Electronic Physician Assistant Visa three times a year. However, this type of visa can only be used to travel with someone who has an e-Medical Visa and is undergoing medical treatment in India. Visitors must complete an online application to obtain this type of visa. Applicants must also scan the biography page of their passport to successfully apply for the Physician Assistant Visa.







Requirements for the India Medical Attendant Visa



A valid passport issued by a country that is eligible to apply for an Indian e-Visa.

The passport must not expire until at least 6 months after the intended date of entry to India and must have a minimum of 2 blank pages for stamps.

Proof of sufficient funds to support themselves.

A return or onward ticket out of the country.

A valid email address to receive the E-visa. You can use a Credit/debit card or PayPal account to pay for the E-Visa fees.

Indian Evisa Airport And Seaports For Entry

As per the regulations of Indian e-Visa Immigration, if you want to obtain an India Business or Tourist e-Visa, you have to arrive in India via air or cruise only at specified airports and ports. If you possess a multiple-entry e-Visa, you are allowed to visit various airports or seaports during future trips. While there are four options to exit India (air, cruise, train, and bus), an e-Visa permits entry only through flight or cruise. Make sure to check this page often as the list of approved airports and seaports is continually being updated every few months. According to the decision of the Indian immigration authorities, this list will be revised in the coming months and additional airports and seaports will be added.

e-Visa India Authorized Entry Ports

Ahmedabad (AMD)Amritsar (ATQ)Bagdogra (IXB)Bengaluru (BLR)Bhubaneshwar (BBI)Calicut (CCJ)Chandigarh (IXC)Chennai (MAA)Cochin (COK)Coimbatore (CJB)Delhi (DEL)Gaya (GAY)Goa (GOI)Guwahati (GAU)Hyderabad (HYD)Jaipur (JAI)Kannur (CNN)Kolkata (CCU)Lucknow (LKO)Madurai Airport (IXM)Mangalore (IXE)Mumbai (BOM)Nagpur (NAG)Portblair (IXZ)Pune (PNQ)Tiruchirapalli (TRZ)Trivandrum (TRV)Varanasi (VNS)Vishakhapatnam (VTZ)

Approved seaports are:

Cochin SeaportChennai SeaportGoa SeaportMangalore SeaportMumbai Seaport

Indian Evisa Ports Allowed For Exit

After the decision made by the Indian Immigration Service, more airports and seaports will be added to this list in the upcoming months. Out of the four modes of transportation (airplane, cruise, train, or bus) available for leaving India, only two (airplane and cruise) are accepted with an Electronic Visa (India Visa Online). As per the Indian e-Visa Immigration Regulations, travelers must arrive in India using air travel or cruise ships at designated airports and ports when applying for a tourist or business e-Visa. Indian visa exit points are airports or seaports in India where citizens from certain countries can enter without a visa or obtain a visa upon arrival. Indian visa entry points are Indian airports or seaports where international visitors must get a visa. The list of authorized airports and seaports is reviewed every month, so check this list regularly.

Indian eVisa ports allowed for exit

Airports

AhmedabadAmritsarBagdograBengaluruBhubaneshwarCalicutChennaiChandigarhCochinCoimbatoreDelhiGayaGoaGuwahatiHyderabadJaipurKannurKolkataLucknowMaduraiMangaloreMumbaiNagpurPort BlairPuneSrinagarSuratTiruchirapalliTirupatiTrivandrumVaranasiVijayawadaVishakhapatnam

Seaports for Exit

AlangBedi BunderBhavnagarCalicutChennaiCochinCuddaloreKakinadaKandlaKolkataMandviMormagoa HarbourMumbai SeaportNagapattinumNhava ShevaParadeepPorbandarPort BlairTuticorinVishakapatnamNew MangaloreVizhinjamAgati and Minicoy Island Lakshdwip UTVallarpadamMundraKrishnapatnamDhubriPanduNagaonKarimganjKattupalli

Indian eVisa Airports

As per Indian e-Visa Immigration Regulations, if you are applying for an India Business or Tourist e-Visa, you are required to arrive in the country via designated airports and ports by either air or cruise. If you hold a multiple-entry e-Visa, you have the option to travel to various airports or seaports on future trips. While there are multiple ways to exit India such as air, cruise, rail, or bus, an e-Visa restricts entry to only air or cruise travel. Make sure to check back often, as the list of approved airports and seaports is revised regularly. Be sure to save this website in your bookmarks for easy access. According to the Indian immigration authorities' decision, this list will be revised in the future months with the addition of other airports and seaports.

e-Visa India Authorized Entry Ports

Ahmedabad (AMD)Amritsar (ATQ)Bagdogra (IXB)Bengaluru (BLR)Bhubaneshwar (BBI)Calicut (CCJ)Chandigarh (IXC)Chennai (MAA)Cochin (COK)Coimbatore (CJB)Delhi (DEL)Gaya (GAY)Goa (GOI)Guwahati (GAU)Hyderabad (HYD)Jaipur (JAI)Kannur (CNN)Kolkata (CCU)Lucknow (LKO)Madurai Airport (IXM)Mangalore (IXE)Mumbai (BOM)Nagpur (NAG)Portblair (IXZ)Pune (PNQ)Tiruchirapalli (TRZ)Trivandrum (TRV)Varanasi (VNS)Vishakhapatnam (VTZ)

Indian Visa Requirements

Travelers coming from countries that qualify can obtain an electronic visa for their entry into India. A necessary authorization to enter India is obtained through the procurement of an India e-Visa. People from 169 different countries are able to get an India e-Visa at the moment. The India e-Visa is an electronic paper that allows individuals to travel to India for business, tourism, or medical purposes. Many visa applications are rejected because they do not meet the requirements set by the Indian government. All criteria must be fulfilled before a visa can be granted. These standards are effective for both digital and physical stamp usage. These criteria consist of qualification, a passport, photo specifications for Indian visas, travel papers, and payment criteria. The India e-Visa Application is easy to complete. Travelers will need their passport, email address and a debit or credit card to complete the India e-Visa Application Form.

Types of India-Visa



India e-Tourist Visa

India e-Business Visa

Medical e-Visa for India India Medical Attendant e-Visa

Documents Required for the Indian e-Visa



A Valid passport valid for at least 6 months on the expected date of arrival in India.

Passport-style photo of the applicant.

A valid Email address to receive the Indian E-Visa in their Inbox.

You can use a Credit or debit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

In addition, several other details are required. They include the applicant's full name, date of birth, place of birth, and contact address. Other information required are marital status, details of stay in India, expected port of entry, duration of stay, day of visit and educational qualification.