Baku Hosts Official Welcome Ceremony For President Of Kongo

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An official welcome ceremony has been held for the President ofthe Republic of the Congo, Denis Sassou Nguesso, who arrived in theRepublic of Azerbaijan for an official visit, Azernews reports.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Congolese President in thesquare, decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

The President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, welcomed President ofthe Republic of the Congo, Denis Sassou Nguesso.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the CongolesePresident.

President Denis Sassou Nguesso saluted the Azerbaijanisoldiers.

The heads of state reviewed the guard of honor.

The state anthems of the Republic of the Congo and the Republicof Azerbaijan were played.

The delegation of Azerbaijan was introduced to the CongolesePresident, while the delegation of the Republic of the Congo wasintroduced to the President of Azerbaijan.

The guard of honor marched in front of President of Azerbaijan,Ilham Aliyev, and President of the Republic of the Congo, DenisSassou Nguesso, to the accompaniment of a military march.

The presidents posed for official photos.