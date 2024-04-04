Enemy Shells Zaporizhzhia Region 320 Times In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army attacked the Zaporizhzhia region 320 times in the past day.
Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"The occupiers struck 320 times at nine settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region over the last day. The Russian military launched eight air strikes on Orikhiv, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka," he wrote.
According to him, another 38 UAVs attacked Huliaipole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, and Novoandriivka. Fourteen MLRS attacks were recorded in Orikhove, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Levadne, and Preobrazhenka.
The Russian army also launched 260 artillery strikes on Huliaipole, Preobrazhenka, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne, Mali Shcherbaky.
There were 12 reports of residential buildings and infrastructure being destroyed. No civilians were injured.
As reported, yesterday the enemy struck the region 389 times.
Photo: RMA
