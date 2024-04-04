S. Korea To Spend $527 Million To Integrate AI In People’S Life

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, April 4 (IANS) South Korea will funnel 710.2 billion won ($526.9 million) into the government's projects to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into everyday life, the science ministry said on Thursday.

The AI Strategy High-Level Consultative Council, a government-civilian panel for shaping AI policies, convened its inaugural meeting and approved the investment plan to proceed with 69 AI projects aimed at helping the people feel the benefits of AI across all sectors, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT.

Some 75.5 billion won is earmarked for 18 programs geared toward enhancing daily life, 288.1 billion won is designated for 24 workplace-related projects and 115.7 billion won is allocated to 14 public administration initiatives.

Additionally, 230.9 billion won is set aside for AI education and ethics programmes, reports Yonhap news agency.

The ministry said the projects include the development of AI-powered software tailored for diagnosing and managing nine paediatric rare diseases, as well as aiding in the diagnosis of 12 serious medical conditions.

They also support the creation of AI-based digital medical devices for early prediction and management of those on the autism spectrum.

The ministry said it also has plans to leverage AI in public services, including the distribution of information and communication aids for individuals with disabilities, provision of health care services for vulnerable populations, such as elderly individuals living alone, and assistance for households in welfare blind spots.

The government also aims to deploy AI across diverse industries by developing specialised AI services tailored for sectors such as law, medicine, and psychological counselling.

In the public sector, AI technologies will bolster disaster response capabilities for scenarios like fires, floods and infectious disease outbreaks, the ministry added.