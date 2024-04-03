A Bitcoin Drop To $55K Is Possible

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Crypto Rover, a renowned crypto analyst, is warning of a possible Bitcoin (BTC) drop to $55,000 amid current market dynamics.

According to the analyst, Bitcoin has dipped below the significant support range of $60,800 to $67,000, entering a vital consolidation period. Now lacking robust support, the cryptocurrency is at a juncture where maintaining the current over-sloping support line is essential to prevent a severe breakdown. Failure to hold could drop to $55,000. Analyst Thomas Krakow also cites possible corrections due to rumors about possible US government Bitcoin sell-offs.

The expert remains optimistic, highlighting over a billion US dollars in short liquidations above the current BTC level. This accumulation, he suggests, could trigger a substantial short squeeze, presenting a buying opportunity should Bitcoin's price decrease. Furthermore, his analysis points out Bitcoin's recent bounce from the 0.236 Fibonacci level, a historically significant rebound point for the cryptocurrency. However, a failure to maintain this level could lead to a 20% correction, which the analyst views as a purchasing opportunity.

Adding to the discussion, Crypto Rover notes BTC's ongoing 21-day consolidation phase, alluding to a potentially exponential growth spurt ahead of the Halving event, which is only a few days away. Historically, such events have spurred significant rallies for Bitcoin. The expert also speculates that Ethereum (ETH) might outshine Bitcoin in the upcoming bull market. Crypto Rover's prediction syncs with Michel Pizzino's call, who also predicted a Bitcoin top in January 2025.

Bitcoin Price Outlook

Analyzing BTC charts, we notice that the price action is positioned below the Ichimoku Cloud, indicating a bearish market environment in the short term. The cloud ahead of the price action seems to be widening, which could be interpreted as increasing bearish momentum.

On the other hand, the Money Flow Index (MFI) is at 30.47, close to the oversold territory, suggesting a potential reversal or pullback in price. However, since it's not below 20, the oversold condition isn't fully established yet. The Awesome Oscillator (AO) shows red histogram bars, which have decreased in height as they turn green. This indicates that the bearish momentum is waning, and a potential shift in the market sentiment or a consolidation phase might occur.

4-hour BTC/USD Chart | Source: TradingView

Metrics from IntoTheBlock such as Net Network Growth, In the Money, and Large Transactions are leaning bearish, while only the Concentration metric shows a bullish signal. This suggests that on-chain activity may be slowing down, fewer addresses are profiting from the current price, and there aren't significant large transactions that might imply accumulation by whales. The Futures Market Momentum is neutral, suggesting no clear direction from the futures market, which can often lead to price discovery in the spot market.