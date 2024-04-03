Netskope Appoints Su Le As Cxo Advisor To Strengthen Middle East Cybersecurity Initiatives

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Netskope welcomes experienced executive to facilitate strategic security transformations.

Dubai, UAE– Netskope, a leader in secure access service edge (SASE), today announced the appointment of Su Le to its esteemed and ever-growing advisory board. Su Le joins Netskope following a number of years in leadership roles at Saudi Government initiative NEOM, and will serve as a crucial liaison between Netskope and the Middle East, offering guidance to Netskope's customers as they navigate the complex cybersecurity landscape of the region, and leverage Netskope's cutting-edge solutions to fortify their digital infrastructure.

With a background in cybersecurity strategy and executive leadership, both within the Middle East and Globally, Su Le brings a wealth of experience to Netskope's advisory team. His appointment underscores Netskope's commitment to providing tailored support to organizations within the region, empowering them to address evolving cybersecurity challenges effectively.

“The cybersecurity landscape in the Middle East faces a growing threat of increasingly sophisticated attack vectors,” said Le“CxO executives need to learn how to demystify cybersecurity to pave the way for new opportunity and tightened defenses – especially in the context of digital transformation and implementation of cybersecurity protocols. With a history working in both the Middle East and global cybersecurity landscapes, I am looking forward to promoting innovative and comprehensive cloud-native solutions as part of the Netskope team.”

Jonathan Mepsted, Vice President, Middle East and Africa at Netskope, commented;“Technology leaders are now at the forefront of accountability when it comes to reimagining architectures that will enable growth, agility and flexibility. We are excited to have Su, with his wealth of knowledge and razor-sharp expertise, to make this very daunting transformational journey as seamless as possible across the board. Le's prior experience as a member of SambaNova Systems' advisory board emphasizes the importance of his expertise in guiding organizations through crucial transformative security initiatives.”

Netskope's expansion of its CxO Advisory Board comes at a time of rapid growth and innovation for the company. The company has expanded its EMEA team significantly, bolstering the regional leadership in order to better support local organizations in their adoption of Security Service Edge (SSE) on their journey to SASE. Netskope's customers include more than a quarter of the Fortune 100 and some of the world's largest commercial banks, healthcare providers, telecommunications companies, and retailers. The company has raised over $1.4 billion from leading investors including ICONIQ Growth, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Accel, and Sequoia Capital Global Equities.

About Netskope:

Netskope, a global SASE leader, helps organizations apply zero trust principles and AI/ML innovations to protect data and defend against cyber threats. Fast and easy to use, the Netskope platform provides optimized access and real-time security for people, devices, and data anywhere they go. Netskope helps customers reduce risk, accelerate performance, and get unrivaled visibility into any cloud, web, and private application activity. Thousands of customers trust Netskope and its powerful NewEdge network to address evolving threats, new risks, technology shifts, organizational and network changes, and new regulatory requirements. Learn how Netskope helps customers be ready for anything on their SASE journey, visit netskope.