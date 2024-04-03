Ramadan Memories To Be Made - Gather Together With Family And Friends This Ramadan In Dubai

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Families can make cherished memories thanks to an exciting calendar of events, special offers, entertainment, outdoor experiences and culinary moments this Ramadan

A wide selection of special seasonal deals across stores and online retailers will help the whole family find Ramadan essentials and the perfect Eid gifts

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 3 April 2024:

The Holy Month brings a special opportunity for loved ones to spend precious time together while soaking up new and memorable experiences. Across the emirate, the Ramadan in Dubai calendar of family-focused experiences, organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), brings a wide ranging series of special experiences and entertainment for all ages to share in the spirit of the season. With specially curated activities of the season, special events, dining moments and shopping for every age and preference, here are some of the ways families can partake in shared experiences this Ramadan in Dubai.

Beautiful fireworks and lighting displays for all ages to enjoy

The young and young at heart alike will be amazed by the enchantment of fireworks that light the skies from 5 to 7 April at Dubai Festival City Mall at 10pm free of charge supported by Al Zarooni Group.

Roaming entertainment to enchant and educate

Parents and children can look out for traditional entertainment at popular spots across the city. Enchanting sounds from oud and qanun players will create a soothing festive ambiance, adding to the beautiful outdoor atmosphere at Al Seef, Al Khawaneej Walk and Bluewaters each weekend during Ramadan. Little ones will also be fascinated to witness Al-Musaharati, a traditional Ramadan sight of a drummer who wakes people for their Suhoor meal.

Families can also gain a meaningful insight into Toomina, the sacred art of teaching children to recite the Quran and become familiar with the beauty of this holy text. Toomina is a practice which engages young learners in a nurturing and educational environment in a teaching approach that combines patience, reverence, and a profound respect for the spiritual journey of each child.

Bain Al Ghaf Nights at Mushrif Park, as part of the Al Furjan Bain Al Ghaf Festival, comes alive with a unique Ramadan atmosphere after Tarawih prayers, attracting visitors looking to unwind and connect. Families can participate in exciting competitions, explore retail stores for Eid essentials, and enjoy delicious Ramadan dishes from various restaurants. For those seeking an active Ramadan experience, the park offers sports activities, cooking competitions, and a variety of other engaging activities.

Around the world in one evening at Global Village

The tastes, sounds and lights of Global Village present an exciting way for children and their families to enjoy the perfect Ramadan evening. Pleasant temperatures set the scene for a fun-packed night exploring hundreds of pavilions and market stalls representing counties across the globe. A reflection of the diversity of Dubai, and a wonderful celebration of different cultures and nationalities, Global Village embodies the togetherness of the Holy Month. All ages will love browsing market stalls for trinkets and gifts, and musical fireworks displays will put smiles on everyone's faces at 9pm each weekend evening,

Breaking the fast with family

Family-friendly Iftars are being hosted across the city, with local and international flavours for every taste and budget and one-of-a-kind settings helping to make even more treasured memories.

One highlight is the newly-opened Oasis Food Hall in Expo City, which is serving a tempting family-friendly Iftar. Visitors to the site can also check out the Hai Ramadan activities taking place at

Al Wasl Plaza. At sunset a series of stunning immersive projections, curated especially for the month-long event, tell the awe-inspiring tale of the prophets in the Immersive Story Time with Al Wasl. Another unforgettable option for visitors to Expo City is an Iftar at the enchanting Surreal water feature, where live cooking stations will serve a fusion of cuisines to the backdrop of water cascading down the iconic fountain.

For an authentic Middle Eastern experience, Al Mashowa in RiverlandTM Dubai will have a delicious Arabic spread under the stars. Taking place until 9 April, families can savor rich, heritage-inspired delicacies crafted to capture the essence of the season whilst enjoying melodies of an oud player and the mesmerizing performance of a tanura dancer on Friday and Sunday.

Discover Memorable Ramadan and Eid Experiences for the Whole Family

An immersive experience like no other, a family day spent exploring the wonder of the Aya installation at Wafi Mall is sure to be a day no one will forget. Until 7 April, a family of four can visit for a special price of AED 399. Little one's eyes will be sure to light up as they wander through luminous gardens, explore infinite galaxies, and dance with light in 12 out of this world experiences.

IMG Worlds of Adventure invites families to discover the enchanting tales of Arabian stories and experience the rich culture of Arabia. For a ticket entry price of AED 365, families can enjoy an evening of fun, rides, and thrills, wandering through themed towns and relaxing in traditional majlis settings until 14 April. They can also indulge in a lavish Iftar buffet at Flavours of Arabia for AED 105 per person, creating cherished memories together.

Families can experience the beauty of Dubai Miracle Garden, known for its stunning floral displays and landscapes. They can take advantage of special 'Residents Ticket Rates' exclusively for UAE Residents at AED 65 for Adults & Children, available online and at ticket counters upon presenting their Emirates IDs.

Madame Tussauds Dubai invites families to elevate their experience and enjoy great savings. Visitors can avail of a 30 per cent discount on the Standard Admission ticket and the VIP Tour, the Exclusive Fame Experience, by purchasing tickets before 10 April. The offer is valid for visits from 10 March to 30 April. During this offer period, Standard Admission prices are AED 99 for adults and AED 85 for children aged 2 to 11, while children under 2 years can enter for free. For the VIP Tour, adults can enjoy the experience for AED 215 and children aged 2 to 11 for AED 168, with complimentary admission for children under 2 years.

Families can make this Ramadan and Eid extra special with limited edition OliOli® Family Passes until 14 April. Priced from only AED 249 for 2 kids, with free entry for the same number of adults, families can embark on a journey of play, bonding, and discovery.