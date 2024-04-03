(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East B2C E-Commerce Market 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Projections for the Middle East's digital economy indicate an extraordinary surge, with estimates suggesting a valuation surpassing EUR 500 billion by 2030. This growth represents a notable CAGR exceeding 20%. This development comes amidst the region's increasing adoption of digital transactions, reshaping both consumer habits and market dynamics.

The MENA region is rapidly shifting towards dominance in mobile commerce, with expectations of a substantial double-digit portion of total online transaction value being generated through mobile platforms by 2025. Additionally, forecasts predict that the B2C E-Commerce market in the region will surge past EUR 50 billion by 2026, underlining significant opportunities for businesses within this swiftly evolving environment.

Expediting Digital Transformation and E-Commerce Growth in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

Saudi Arabia leads the regional digital revolution, with its E-Commerce sector set to surpass EUR 20 billion by 2027. Over half of Saudi Internet users make weekly purchases, driven by incentives like "free delivery". Major players like "Amazon" and "Nice One" dominate the Saudi market. Meanwhile, the UAE anticipates its B2C E-Commerce revenue nearing double-digit EUR billion by 2028, with mobile commerce expected to nearly double by 2026. Key platforms such as "Amazon" and "Temu" showcase strong interest in digital commerce solutions.

In the dynamic realm of Middle Eastern E-Commerce, Kuwait's B2C E-Commerce market is anticipated to experience a surge by 2027. Furthermore, in March 2024, "Temu" and "Flipkart" took the lead as the premier free mobile shopping apps in Kuwait, with "Temu" asserting dominance in Jordan and Bahrain, showcasing the robust digital commerce landscape in these areas.

