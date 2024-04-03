Indian, Australian Navies Share Commonalities On Maritime Security In Indo-Pacific: Mod

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) Ministry of Defence on Wednesday said that India and Australia share commonalities on several contemporary maritime security issues in the Indo-Pacific region.

The ministry said that to boost ties between the nations, the Chief of the Royal Australian Navy VAdm Mark Hammond is on an official visit to India with a focus on operational engagements and information sharing for maritime security.

It said that the Australian Navy Chief interacted with Adm R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff in Delhi on Wednesday to discuss focused on avenues to strengthen bilateral maritime cooperation, including increased operational engagements, training exchanges, and information sharing.

“The two nations have been working together closely in several bilateral and multilateral fora such as the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS), Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), Western Pacific Naval Symposium (WPNS) and ASEAN Defence Minister's Meeting Plus (ADMM Plus) and QUAD,” the ministry said.

VAdm Mark Hammond also laid a ceremonial wreath at the National War Memorial and was thereafter welcomed with the customary Guard of Honour presented by the Indian Navy at the South Block, New Delhi.

He is also scheduled to call on the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of the Air Staff and Defence Secretary at New Delhi.

VAdm Mark Hammond will also visit the Southern Naval Command (at Kochi) and Western Naval Command (at Mumbai) wherein he will interact with the respective Commanders-in-Chief, visit INS Vikrant, Integrated Simulator Complex, Naval Dockyard (Mumbai) and M/s MDL.