Zelensky On Russian Attacks In March: Over 400 Missiles, 600 Shahed Uavs, 3,000 Guided Aerial Bombs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In March, the Russian invaders deployed more than 400 missiles of various types, 600 Shahed drones, and over 3,000 guided aerial bombs against Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a post on social media platform .

“In March alone, Russian terrorists used over 400 missiles of various types, 600 "Shahed" drones, and over 3,000 guided aerial bombs against Ukraine. This terror is wreaking havoc on cities and villages throughout Ukraine, and Russia is particularly relentless in bombarding frontline and border areas,” he said.

The President stressed that Kharkiv city has been subjected to missile and drone strikes since the full-scale war began.

“Recently, Russian terrorists also began to use aerial bombs against Kharkiv. The city sees daily humiliation and pain, as well as daily losses. Critical infrastructure has been destroyed, and ordinary residential buildings are being demolished on a daily basis,” Zelensky said.

According to him, none of this will be possible when Ukraine receives reliable air defense systems capable of saving lives and restoring security to our cities.

"Patriots" in the hands of Ukrainians have demonstrated that all forms of Russian terror can be defeated. This is what our Kharkiv, as well as all of our cities and communities, require right now, as Russian strikes threaten their lives,” Zelensky said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, since the beginning of this year, Russia has used more than 180 missiles and drones to attack Kyiv, including five Zircon missiles, 11 Kinzhal missiles, and 113 Kh-101 missiles.

Photo: President's Office