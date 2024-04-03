Google decides to remove user data to settle lawsuit over Chrome's incognito mode

(MENAFN) In a bid to resolve a class-action lawsuit concerning the privacy of personal information, Google has committed to taking proactive steps to delete data collected from millions of users while browsing the internet. The agreement, signed on Monday, seeks to address allegations related to Google Chrome's "Incognito" mode, which purportedly gives users a false sense of privacy by implying that their online activity is not being tracked.



The lawsuit, filed in 2020, revolves around claims that Google misled users about the extent of tracking while using the Incognito mode on its Chrome browser. Plaintiffs argue that despite the mode's promise of anonymity, Google continues to monitor and collect data from users, particularly in relation to their online searches and browsing habits.



The agreement, submitted to a San Francisco court on Monday, contains significant revelations from Google employees, described by the plaintiffs' lawyers as "important confessions." These disclosures include internal documents characterizing the Incognito mode as "practically a lie" and highlighting ethical and integrity concerns within the company. Google employees reportedly acknowledged that the mode causes confusion among users, contradicting its advertised function.



Pending approval by Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in July, the agreement would absolve Google from further legal action but mandates the deletion or processing of billions of data records collected while users were in Incognito mode. This stipulation underscores Google's commitment to addressing privacy concerns and restoring trust among users by taking tangible steps to safeguard their personal information.



The proposed settlement signifies a significant development in the ongoing debate surrounding online privacy and data protection, particularly within the realm of digital advertising dominated by companies like Google. As technology companies face increasing scrutiny over their data practices, initiatives aimed at enhancing transparency and accountability are crucial steps towards fostering a more privacy-conscious digital ecosystem.

MENAFN03042024000045015682ID1108052834