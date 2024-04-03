BTC/USD Signal Today - 03/04: BTC In Key Level Range (Chart)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) My previous BTC/USD signal on 27th March was not triggered's BTC/USD Signals



Long entry after a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next touch of $69,699 or $62,287.

Place the stop loss $100 below the local swing low.

Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is $100 in profit by price. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the trade is $100 in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to ride.



Short entry after a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next touch of $66,480 or $69,910.

Place the stop loss $100 above the local swing high.

Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is $100 in profit by price. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the trade is $100 in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to ride.





The best method to identify a classic“price action reversal” is for an hourly candle to close, such as a pin bar , a doji , an outside or even just an engulfing candle with a higher close. You can exploit these levels or zones by watching theprice actionthat occurs at the given levels.

I wrote in my previous BTC/USD analysis one week ago that the technical picture suggested that the price has topped out at about $71,000 some way below the recent all-time high near $74,000. I saw two consecutive hourly closes below $68,852 as a good potential short trade signal .

Unfortunately, this was a bad call, as it did set up but would have got you entering a short trade right at the low of the day, so this was definitely a losing trade.

The technical picture has become a bit more bearish as the price has declined further, although it seems to have found firm support at $64,699. Despite that, there is strong resistance just overhead at $66,480, which seems to be succeeding at holding down the price.

The current price action is stuck within this narrow range, but a productive approach could be to wait for a breakout – bullish above $66,480, and bearish below $64,699.

Regarding the US Dollar, there will be a release of the ADP Non-Farm Employment Change Forecast at 1:15pm London time, followed by US ISM Services PMI at 3pm and Fed Chair Powell speaking at 5:10pm.

