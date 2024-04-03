Road accident in Iraq claims lives of 6 children, injure 14

(MENAFN) The Interior Ministry of Iraq released a statement reporting a tragic incident that occurred in the southern city of Basra on Tuesday, resulting in the loss of six primary-school students' lives and leaving 14 others injured.



According to police and witnesses at the scene, the devastating accident unfolded when a refrigerator truck, unable to halt due to failed brakes, veered off course and collided with a group of children.



The students, who belonged to a nearby primary school, were walking along the roadside in the town of Hartha, situated on the northern outskirts of Basra, when the tragic collision occurred.



Hospital sources have disclosed that several of the wounded children are currently in critical condition, suffering from severe head injuries as a result of the accident.



In response to the heartbreaking incident, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani swiftly ordered an immediate investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal accident, as per a statement issued by his office.



The tragic event has cast a somber shadow over the community, prompting urgent calls for thorough scrutiny and preventive measures to avoid similar tragedies in the future.



