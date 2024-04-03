All India Gem And Jewellery Domestic Council Inaugurates 5Th Edition Of Its Flagship B2B Expo - India Gem And Jewellery Show

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, April 2, 2024: All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) today inaugurated its flagship event India Gems and Jewellery Show (GJS April Show) at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai to bring jewellery wholesalers and retailers together ahead of festive season. Considered as #HumaraApnaShow, the four-day GJS April 2024 event began on Tuesday with almost all industry leaders participating in this must-attend B2B show. The GJS April 2024 show will continue till 5th April 2024.



The event was inaugurated by the Chief Guest Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Hon'ble Minister of Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Government of Maharashtra, with guest of honour Shri Rajesh Kalyanraman - Executive Director, Kalyan Jewellers, Shri Sunil Nayak, Chief Executive Officer, Reliance Jewels, as Keynote Speakers and Mr. Rajiv Jain Secretary Jaipur Jewellery Show. The GJS April 2024 Show has solidified its reputation as a 'Not-to-Miss industry event'.



There are 600+ stalls and 350+ exhibitors are displaying their innovative products. GJC is also providing complimentary food and water, in addition to 2000+ rooms stay organised for buyers. Over 200 international buyers have been registered in this GJS April 2024 show, attending from Dubai, Bahrein, Qatar, Bangladesh, the United States, and United Kingdom, and Bangkok among others. The Show is timed strategically before Gudi Padwa and Akshaya Tritiya, creating an ideal opportunity for retailers to explore and immerse themselves in trendsetting designs. Additionally, all precautions for the movement of goods during the Achar Sanhita period have been meticulously implemented, ensuring smooth operations and compliance with regulatory requirements and the exhibition is purely a B2B show with no physical sales.



GJC is also organising their Gala evening, GJC Nite on 3rd April 2024 at Hotel Sahara Star. Presented by IDT Gemmological Laboratories Worldwide, GJC Nite is a perfect platform where the jewellers will be honoured and there would also be the Fashion Show featuring leading Indian models and celebrities showcasing some of India's finest jewellery creations by renowned jewellers. The Supporting Partners - De Beers, Laxmi Diamonds and Platinum Guild International with Fashion shows from RK Bracelets, Padmavati Chains, Shubham Motiwala Jewellers & Unique Chains.



Addressing the gathering, Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha, stated, "This expo has energised the entire Indian jewellery industry. Our Primer Minster Shri Narendra Modi has given a business-friendly atmosphere to boost our sales and grow exponentially. This is an opportune time for business growth as this is India's decade. The leading global businessmen are looking at India as a potential growth market, which may boost our jewellery industry size in a approaching years. Our Prime Minister is aiming at India with minimum government interference in the next 20 years. We see the jewellery industry transitioning to the more organised sector in future."



Shri Sunil Nayak, Chief Executive Officer, Reliance Jewels said, "GJS has now evolved as India's premier show. It provides a conducive atmosphere to all of us including exhibitors, and retailers for making some good deals, updating with the recent developments in the markets, and taking them to our customers. We as a retailer learn many things from such platforms and we earn benefits for our customers."



Shri. Saiyam Mehra, Chairman of GJC and Convenor of the GJS April 2024 Show, expressed, "Our team has brought up great efforts since the past four GJS events to motivate our five-six million karigars to the next level, to introduce innovations in jewellery designs, and manufacturing across entire micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME). We have organised more than 165+ Labham to guide regulatory compliance to our jewellers. The industry is spread across 300,000 Jewelles with 75,000 retailers are directly associated with GJC. GJC has conducted road shows across 150 cities. We expect over 10,000 retailers to visit this grand show and transact approximately 20 tonnes of business comprising gold, silver, diamond, precious stones, machinery, etc. in the next four days."



Rajesh Kalyanraman - Executive Director, Kalyan Jewellers stated, "We have seen multiple challenges in gold rates as some states have cut gold rates. I don't know if undercutting gold rates is legally possible. However, we need to stress on transparent jewellery business to grow together. Our customers need to feel the transparency."



Shri Rajesh Rokde, Vice Chairman of GJC, said, "GJC has grown today to become an apex body in India. We work 360 degrees for the growth of the entire jewellery industry. We organise programmes like Labham and Manthan, in addition to organising conferences for an all-round growth of this industry. India is currently undergoing its 'Amrit Kaal' which defines as the 'Golden Era' for the Indian jewellery industry. Our country is moving towards becoming a Developed India from a Developing Nation today."





About GJC: All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council is a national trade council established with the objective to address the industry, its functioning, and its cause with a 360Â° approach to promote and progress its growth, while protecting the industry's interests. As a self-regulated trade body, GJC, since the last 18 years, has been serving as a bridge between the Government and the trade as well as undertaking various initiatives on behalf of and for the industry.

User :- Janki Trivedi

Email :...