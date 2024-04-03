J&K Cop Injured In Kathua Shootout Dies (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, April 3 (IANS) A trainee assistant sub-inspector of J&K Police, Deepak Sharma, who was injured in the shootout in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, succumbed to injuries on Wednesday.

One gangster was killed late Tuesday evening in a shootout on the premises of a government medical college in Kathua.

Officials said trainee sub-inspector, Deepak Sharma posted on practical field training, was injured in the shootout.

“He was admitted to Amandeep Hospital in Pathankot immediately following his injury. Doctors in the hospital said he succumbed to critical injuries in the morning today,” officials said.