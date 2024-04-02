Mine Explosion Occurs In Azerbaijan's Tartar: 3 Injured

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

An explosion occurred in the territory of Chayli village inTartar district, injuring 3 people.

Azernews reports that this information wasstated in a joint statement by the Press Services of the Ministryof Internal Affairs (MIA), the Prosecutor General's Office, and theMine Action Agency (ANAMA).

It is reported that Polad Ismayilov, born in 1969, ArzumanTagizade, born in 1992, and Elmir Bagirov, born in 2006, wereinjured as a result of a mine explosion while grazing animals inthe uncleared area beyond the former contact line.

An investigation is being conducted by the prosecutor's officein Tartar district regarding the incident.

The MIA, Prosecutor General's Office, and ANAMA urge citizensonce again to adhere to safety rules, avoid entering unfamiliarareas, and pay close attention to all signs of danger.