Two Sisters Suffocate To Death In Delhi House Fire

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) Two sisters, aged 14 and 12 years, died allegedly due to suffocation after being trapped inside a house that caught fire in north Delhi on Tuesday, a police official said.

According to police, a police control room (PCR) call regarding the fire was received at Sadar Bazar police station and a police team reached the spot on Chameliyan Road in Sadar Bazar.

"Subsequently, four fire tenders arrived at the scene and successfully controlled the fire. However, the floor was engulfed in smoke, making it challenging for the fire teams to enter even with gas masks," Deputy Commissioner of Police, North, M.K. Meena said.

He said that two girls - Gulashna, 14, and Anaya, 12 - were trapped inside a bathroom on the first floor. They were rescued and immediately transferred to Jeewan Mala Hospital, where doctors pronounced them dead upon arrival.

"The crime team has been summoned, and further legal procedures are underway," the DCP added.