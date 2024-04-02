ZainTECH bolsters its partnership with AWS acquiring Key Advanced Partner ‘Citrus Consulting’

(MENAFN- Zain Group) Dubai, UAE – April 1, 2024] ZainTECH, the integrated digital solution provider of Zain Group, has entered a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Redington, an international technology solutions provider, to acquire its Consulting and Transformation Services arm, Citrus Consulting.



Citrus Consulting is a regional Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Consulting Partner, with the acquisition marking a significant development, underscoring ZainTECH’s commitment to supporting customers in the region maximize their return on investment from cloud technologies and accelerating time-to-value from AWS investments.

With a strong operational footprint across the GCC, Citrus Consulting contributes nearly 30 AWS-certified engineers and a robust portfolio of clients to ZainTECH’s cloud operations, which will further enhance ZainTECH’s ability to offer organizations in the region, and in Saudi Arabia in particular, an opportunity to harness the full potential of AWS cloud solutions. All the while ensuring adherence to the Kingdom’s regulatory and data residency requirements.

Commenting on the acquisition agreement, Andrew Hanna, CEO of ZainTECH said, “By welcoming Citrus Consulting into the ZainTECH ecosystem, we are enriching our ability to deliver comprehensive cloud-based digital solutions that ensure quick and tangible benefits for our clients. This deal is a strategic step towards reinforcing our position as a leader in the cloud services domain, directly aligned with our mission to accelerate the digital transformation journey for businesses across the region.”

Citrus Consulting will integrate into ZainTECH’s Cloud Center of Excellence (CCoE) for AWS. This move will further strengthen ZainTECH’s AWS service offerings across a broad spectrum of activities, including advisory, infrastructure and security managed services, application modernization and transformation, as well as data & AI foundations and FinOps.

Viswanath Pallasena, Chief Executive Officer, Redington MEA said, “Together with ZainTECH’s capabilities, Citrus Consulting will be stronger in delivering innovative services that cater to the evolving needs of regional customers and better amplify their cloud transformation journeys. This deepens our relationship with ZainTECH and marks a significant milestone for Citrus, offering exciting opportunities for all our stakeholders. We are thrilled about the positive impact this will have on the overall market.”

The deal is subject to regulatory approvals and fulfilment of conditions precedent in the SPA.





