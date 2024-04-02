One Killed As Four Vehicles Catch Fire After Oil Tanker Overturns In Bangladesh

(MENAFN- IANS) Dhaka, April 2 (IANS) One person was burnt to death and eight others were injured on Tuesday morning when four vehicles caught fire after an oil tanker overturned on the Dhaka-Aricha highway in Savar.

The fire spread fast engulfing a private car, a cement-laden truck, one watermelon-carrying truck and a lorry.

The deceased was identified as Nazrul Islam, 45.

Dhaka district's Traffic Inspector (Admin) Shahidul Islam said that vehicular movement resumed around 9 a.m., three hours after the damaged vehicles were removed.

The injured are undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, said institute's resident surgeon Md Tarikul lslam, adding that Nazrul succumbed to his injuries upon arrival.

On Monday, a fire broke out at a bus depot in Dharmikpara of Konapara area of Demra in the capital at 8.50 p.m.

Some 14 Volvo buses of London Express parked in the depot were gutted in the fire incident, said Fire Service Control Room Duty Officer Rashid Bin Khalid.