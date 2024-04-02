Digital Infrastructure Is Taking India Towards Viksit Bharat: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, April 2 (IANS) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that the digital infrastructure is taking the country towards attaining Viksit Bharat by 2047.

She was speaking at a Viksit Bharat Ambassador meeting at Vels University, Chennai.

The Union Minister said that when the digital economy was introduced in the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several political opponents said that this would not work. They also asked how digital transactions could be carried out in villages where there is poor internet connectivity. There were also questions on how ordinary people can shift to the digital economy.

The minister said that 43 crore digital transactions have been carried out per month and all sections of the society are using the facility.

She said that digital transactions are taking place across the country in large volumes.

The minister said that digital transactions have been designed in such a manner that the users do not have to pay any charges for the services and added that the buyer, the seller and the payment methods have been interconnected.

The minister said that the 'Udan' policy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given an opportunity to people from poor and rural backgrounds to fly, adding that there are several private airlines in the country that have ordered around 600 new aircrafts.

The minister added that a woman in rural Salem can reach Salem airport and fly to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya as there is connectivity these days across towns and cities.

She said that the Defense Corridor of Tamil Nadu comprising Chennai, Hosur, Salem, Tiruchi and Coimbatore will boost the economy of these cities and surrounding villages.

She added that the private sector Naval Shipyard at Kuttupulli near Chennai has become a repair centre for the US naval ships, adding that students who pass out in Naval courses can directly get employment in this Naval Shipyard.

The Minister called upon the students, whom she was addressing, to be the Viksit Bharat ambassadors and speak about the growth story of the country among family members, friends and everyone.