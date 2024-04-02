Arab Envoys Meet In Cairo To Discuss Israeli Occupation Genocide, Starvation Policy

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 2 (KUNA) -- Permanent representatives to the Arab League will hold an extraordinary meeting tomorrow Wednesday to discuss actions amidst Israeli occupation's genocide, policy of starvation and forced displacement against the Palestinian people.

The meeting, at the request of Palestine and to be chaired by Mauritania, would be held in light of the Israeli occupation's threats to launch an offensive on the city of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, which housed over 1.5 Palestinian people, Arab League Assistant Secretary General Hussam Zaki said in a statement Tuesday.

He said the Israeli occupation's refusal to abide by UN Security Council resolutions for a ceasefire and allow entry of humanitarian aid, citing the recent UNSC resolution 2728 which called for an immediate ceasefire during Ramadan.

The Arab representatives will also discuss the Israeli occupation's non-compliance with the International Court of Justice's ruling over the aggression on Gaza.

More than 32,800 Palestinians have been killed and 75,300 others injured in Israeli occupation attacks on the Palestinian territory since October 7. (end)

mfm













MENAFN02042024000071011013ID1108047676