Who Is Larissa Bonesi? Is Aryan Khan Dating Brazilian Actress?


4/2/2024 4:00:43 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) An old video and pictures of Aryan Khan with Brazilian model and film actress Larissa Bonesi emerged, prompting Reddit users to speculate about their connection. What are your thoughts?

An old video and pictures of Aryan Khan with Brazilian model and film actress Larissa Bonesi emerged, prompting Reddit users to speculate about their connection.

In an active Reddit post, a video of Aryan Khan with Brazilian model and film actress Larissa Bonesi emerged.



The Reddit member who started the conversation provided a slew of solid evidence pointing to a love relationship between the two.



The thread read,“A few days ago, I saw a comment on Reddit that Aryan Khan is dating Larrisa Bonesi. then I checked on social media Aryan follows Larrisa's family on Instagram"

"Larrisa also follows Aryan's family. Larrisa's Dog's account also follows Aryan Khan.”
The evidence did not end there.



Fans discovered instances such as Aryan sending a thoughtful gift to Larissa's mother on her birthday, which was proudly shared on social media.



The thread continued, "On Larrisa's mother's birthday, Aryan gave her a present from Dyavol, which Larrisa's mother shared in the Instagram story."

"I reported this based on social media observations; it may be wrong. Aryan appears with Larrisa and her sister at Martin Garrix's event last year."

As the Reddit post gathered pace, Aryan Khan fans and SRKians couldn't contain their enthusiasm, contributing their own insights and speculations.

Reports of Aryan's attendance at Larissa's recent birthday celebration further fueled the flames, sparking heated debate across social media platforms.

