New Zealand Visa For Cypriot, Greek, Danish, Croatia And Estonia Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR CYPRIOT CITIZENS

It is important to understand the visa policies and entry requirements of a foreign country before visiting. This also pertains to New Zealand. The Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) system was introduced by New Zealand in July 2019 and is mandatory for all visa-exempt nationalities, including Cyprus. Before traveling to the country, individuals from these countries need to get an ETA. The ETA allows qualified individuals to travel to New Zealand for tourism, business, or transit without needing to request a visa from an embassy. It is effective for a period of two years and permits multiple visits for brief holidays. Tourists have the option to remain in New Zealand for a maximum of three months. To get an approved eTA for New Zealand through email, one must make a payment for the International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy (IVL) processing fee. Those seeking to travel to New Zealand for longer trips, employment, or study will need a visa and should contact their nearest New Zealand Embassy or Consulate for more information. Because the eTA is electronically linked to a specific passport, travellers with multiple passports should use the same passport to go to New Zealand that they used to complete the eTA application. A smartphone, tablet, computer, or other internet-connected device from any location can be used to fill out a New Zealand eTA application form. The application is completed in less than 30 minutes.







REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR CITIZENS OF CYPRIOT



Passport – You need to have a valid passport. However, you need to make sure that the document is valid for at least another 3 months from your date of departure from New Zealand.

Digital photo – the photo needs to be as recent as possible and meet all the other guidelines for a passport photo.

Means of payment – You can use a credit or a debit card, but you can also pay using PayPal. E-mail address – You will receive the visa via e-mail in PDF format. Do not forget to print a few copies so that you have a spare or two.

NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR DANISH CITIZENS

Requirements for the NZeTA for Danish Citizens



Having a valid passport issued by the Danish government.

The passport should have a validity of at least 3 months beyond the date of departure from New Zealand.

Having a valid debit/credit card information to pay the online processing fee and the tourist tax.

Having a current email address to receive updates and notifications regarding the status of the NZeTA application.

Applicants of Denmark must have a clean criminal and immigration record. Danish citizens must also have sound health when applying for their NZeTA unless they are traveling to the country for medical treatment or consultation.

NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR CROATIAN CITIZENS

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR CITIZENS OF CROATIAN



Passport – You need to have a valid passport. However, you need to make sure that the document is valid for at least another 3 months from your date of departure from New Zealand.

Digital photo – the photo needs to be as recent as possible and meet all the other guidelines for a passport photo.

Means of payment – You can use a credit or a debit card, but you can also pay using PayPal. E-mail address – You will receive the visa via e-mail in PDF format. Do not forget to print a few copies so that you have a spare or two.

NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR ESTONIAN CITIZENS

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR ESTONIAN CITIZENS



A valid travel document or passport in order to apply for New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA).

An online form should be duly filled with correct information.

A valid email address to get the approved eTA visa waiver in their Inbox. You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the online application and IVL fees.

NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR GREEK CITIZENS

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR GREEK CITIZENS



A valid travel document or passport in order to apply for New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NzeTA).

An online form should be duly filled with correct information.

A valid email address to get the approved eTA visa waiver in their Inbox. You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the online application and IVL fees.