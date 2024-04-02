No Wealth Can Match The Shine Of These Eyes, Says Gautam Adani About Granddaughter

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) No wealth can match the shine of these eyes, said Adani Group Founder and Chairman Gautam Adani, about his granddaughter.

The billionaire said this in a post on X.com along with a picture of his 14-month-old granddaughter Kaveri.

Kaveri is his youngest granddaughter and the third daughter of Paridhi and Karan Adani.

“All the wealth of the world is pale when compared to the shine of these eyes,” the Adani Group Chairman said.

The picture was taken on March 21, at the new Adani Green Energy Gallery at the Science Museum, London.

Speaking at a recent event, he also shared that spending time with his granddaughters is a big stress reliever.

“I love to spend time with my granddaughters. They are my biggest stress reliever. I have only two worlds: work and family. For me family is a great source of strength,” Gautam Adani said.