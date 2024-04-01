ACI Partners With RJ As Official Carrier For Foreign Participations

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI) is set to utilise Royal Jordanian (RJ) as the official carrier for all its members' foreign participations, President of the Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI) Fathi Jaghbir said on Monday.

In a meeting with RJ CEO Samer Majali, Jaghbir emphasised the chambers' keenness to cooperate with the airline in various domains to realise mutual benefits, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Jaghbir also highlighted the chambers' expectation for RJ to act as an active ambassador for Jordanian industrial goods by leveraging its onboard presence to facilitate the global transportation of Jordanian products via its air freight services.

Majali affirmed the airline's commitment to prioritising Jordanian products in its procurement processes, especially in providing services and amenities along its routes, noting that a significant portion of the services offered by RJ originates from the Kingdom.

Discussing the logistics of shipping Jordanian merchandise, Majali detailed RJ's ongoing efforts to modernise its aircraft fleet, adding that this modernisation initiative aims to boost the airline's competitiveness in terms of pricing and efficiency for transporting goods and commodities.

The ACI recently signed an agreement with RJ, offering benefits, discounted rates, and privileges to the ACI board of directors, employees, chamber guests, and members of the general authority.