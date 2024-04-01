               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Prince Feisal Attends Royal Air Force Iftar


4/1/2024 11:15:56 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Prince Feisal on Monday attended an Iftar banquet hosted at the Royal Air Force headquarters, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Upon arrival, the Prince was received by Royal Jordanian Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti. Prior to the Iftar, Prince Feisal inaugurated a new mosque where he performed Maghrib (sunset) prayers.

