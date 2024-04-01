Prince Feisal Attends Royal Air Force Iftar

Upon arrival, the Prince was received by Royal Jordanian Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti. Prior to the Iftar, Prince Feisal inaugurated a new mosque where he performed Maghrib (sunset) prayers.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.